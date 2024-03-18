IsDB Institute Boosts Ethiopian Banking with Islamic Finance Training Program

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has taken a significant step towards enhancing Ethiopia's banking sector through a tailored Islamic banking capacity-building program. Held in Addis Ababa from March 4-7, 2024, this initiative aimed to foster innovation, promote financial inclusion, and accelerate the growth of interest-free banking in the country. Over 35 senior management and board-level officials from various Ethiopian commercial banks joined the program, inaugurated by H.E. Solomon Desta, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

Empowering Interest-Free Banking

With the theme "Unlocking the Potential: Practical Insights for Islamic Banking Success," the program focused on competitive product development and strategic business growth within a Shari'ah-compliant framework. A 'train-the-future-trainers' approach was adopted, enabling participants to design innovative financial products tailored to the local market. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the ecosystem for interest-free banking in Ethiopia, contributing significantly to national financial inclusion and economic development.

Innovative Collaboration and Strategic Roadmap

One of the highlights of the program was the interactive group work, which facilitated collaboration among participants from different banks. Together, they worked on creating Shari'ah-compliant financial products, considering the existing regulatory framework. Additionally, participants collectively discussed a strategic roadmap for the future growth of the sector, identifying current strengths and untapped potential. This roadmap offers valuable recommendations to various stakeholders, aimed at improving the ecosystem and further expanding the inclusivity of interest-free banking in Ethiopia.

Widespread Appreciation and Future Outlook

The training program concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Frezer Ayalew, Director of Banking Supervision at the National Bank of Ethiopia. The initiative was widely appreciated by participants, marking a significant capacity boost for practitioners of interest-free banking products in Ethiopia. Led by Mr. Syed Faiq Najeeb, Senior Islamic Finance Specialist, and supported by training consultant Dr. Farrukh Habib, the program underscores IsDBI's commitment to advancing Islamic finance across its member countries. As interest-free banking continues to evolve in Ethiopia, this program lays a solid foundation for future growth and innovation in the sector.