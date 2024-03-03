ISDA's 38th AGM in Tokyo: Unveiling Future Derivatives Market Trends with Global Leaders

Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) for its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tokyo, promising insightful discussions on the future of derivatives markets with keynote speakers from top financial institutions and regulatory bodies. Scheduled from April 16-18, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, this event is a must-attend for professionals in the finance and derivatives sectors.

Insightful Keynote Speakers and Sessions

Highlighting the AGM are keynote speeches by industry and regulatory leaders such as Teruhisa Kurita of Japan's Financial Services Agency, Rostin Behnam of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and executives from Mizuho Bank and Nomura Holdings. Discussion sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from global market outlooks and the impact on derivatives markets to navigating geopolitical risks and the regulatory landscape. These discussions aim to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of current challenges and opportunities within the global financial ecosystem.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities

Aside from the knowledge-rich sessions, the AGM offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees are invited to a pre-conference welcome reception, fostering connections among professionals from diverse sectors of the derivatives market. Note that attendance at evening events is reserved for networking purposes, keeping discussions off the record to maintain a candid environment.

Registration and Additional Information

Accredited journalists interested in covering the event must register in advance by contacting Christopher Faimali at ISDA. For further details about the conference, including an updated agenda, visit ISDA's official website. This event not only serves as a platform for sharing insights but also underscores ISDA's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and safety of global derivatives markets.

The 38th AGM in Tokyo is poised to set the tone for the future direction of the derivatives market, reflecting on both the challenges and innovations shaping finance worldwide. With a lineup of distinguished speakers and a focus on critical industry topics, this event promises to be an invaluable resource for professionals looking to navigate the complexities of today's financial markets.