Is Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited Undervalued? A Look Through the Lens of DCF Model

Investors and market enthusiasts have often turned to the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model to assess the intrinsic value of a company. Today, we apply this methodology to Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD), a key player in the fast food sector. The DCF model considers two stages of growth: an initial period of potentially higher growth, followed by a stage of stability.

Assessment of the Company's Value

To estimate the company's value, the model projects future cash flows over the next decade. These projections can be based on analyst estimates or can be extrapolated from the last reported value. Anticipating a decrease in growth rate over time, the DCF model discounts future cash flows to their present value. This process reflects the time value of money and the associated risk.

The Present Value of the 10-Year Cash Flow

The present value of the 10-year cash flow (PVCF) for Restaurant Brands New Zealand is estimated to be NZ$422 million. The Terminal Value, which represents the business's cash flow after the first stage, is discounted using a conservative growth rate. This rate is derived from the country's GDP growth and the average yield of the government bond.

Equity Value and Stock Valuation

The equity value, derived from the sum of the PVCF and the discounted Terminal Value, stands at NZ$745 million. When this equity value is divided by the number of shares outstanding, the model suggests that the stock is undervalued by 34% compared to its current trading price. However, it is essential to note that DCF valuations are not exact and can vary with different inputs and assumptions.

Considerations and Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model does not account for industry cyclicality or future capital needs, which could impact the company's actual performance. For instance, the discount rate used in this analysis is 12%, based on a levered beta reflecting stock volatility. A comprehensive SWOT analysis is recommended for a fuller assessment of Restaurant Brands New Zealand's value.

In conclusion, while DCF valuations can provide a snapshot of a company's potential value, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. It is crucial to consider a range of scenarios and assumptions to understand potential impacts on valuation.