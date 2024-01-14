en English
Economy

Is It Time to Rethink the Traditional 60-40 Stocks-Bonds Asset Allocation?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
For decades, the traditional 60-40 stocks-bonds asset allocation has been a staple for investors aiming to balance risk and return. However, recent trends suggest this approach may be losing its historical sheen. An exploration of alternative strategies, including the addition of gold to the portfolio, reveals intriguing prospects for better returns.

60-40 Allocation: A Fading Star?

While the 60-40 asset allocation strategy was once a star performer, its effectiveness has notably dwindled in recent years. The reason? A combination of a low-interest-rate environment and a bullish equity market has led to the underperformance of bonds, consequently weakening the overall portfolio performance.

Gold: A Touch of Midas?

One suggested strategy to counter this trend is the inclusion of gold in the portfolio. Even a modest allocation-10 to 20%-has shown to enhance portfolio performance, particularly during strong equity markets, as witnessed in 2021 and 2023. Gold’s uncorrelated nature to traditional asset classes makes it a potential diversifier, providing a safety net against market volatility.

Equal Weight Allocation: A Potential Dark Horse?

An alternative approach is an equal-weight allocation across equity, debt, and gold. While this strategy might appear more volatile on the surface, it may offer steadier long-term returns. This approach promotes balance and diversification, reducing the impact of any single asset’s underperformance on the overall portfolio.

Asset allocation is a key determinant of portfolio performance. While the search for the ‘best’ asset allocation continues, investors should consider strategies that diversify across asset classes, ensuring a well-rounded portfolio that isn’t solely focused on returns.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

