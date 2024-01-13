en English
Finance

Is 2U, Inc. Overvalued? A Look Through the Lens of the DCF Model

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
In the realm of financial analysis, understanding the inherent worth of a company is a complex yet critical task. A recent evaluation of the intrinsic value of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been carried out using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, an approach that extrapolates future cash flows and discounts them back to their present value to estimate the company’s worth.

DCF Analysis: A Two-Stage Growth Model

The DCF analysis employed a two-stage growth model. Initially, a high growth period is considered, followed by a steady growth phase. The present value of the 10-year cash flow for 2U, Inc. is estimated to be US$60 million. This valuation is based on growth rates extrapolated from analyst estimates or past free cash flow figures.

Terminal Value and Equity Value

The terminal value is a vital component that reflects the business’s cash flow beyond the initial stage. A conservative growth rate that does not exceed the country’s GDP growth is assumed. In this case, a 2.2% rate, equivalent to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield, was applied. Future cash flows were discounted using a cost of equity of 12%. The resulting equity value comes to US$65 million. When divided by the number of outstanding shares, this suggests that the current share price of US$1.0 might slightly overvalue 2U, Inc.

Limitations of the DCF Model

It’s crucial to note that the DCF calculation hinges heavily on the chosen discount rate and the projected cash flows. The DCF model does not account for industry cyclicality or future capital requirements and uses the cost of equity as the discount rate. Fluctuations in the cost of equity or the risk-free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Therefore, while the DCF model is a valuable tool, it should not be the only method of evaluation. Additional analysis should be conducted for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s worth.

This article underscores that it does not provide financial advice and that the analysis may not include the latest company announcements or qualitative material. Thus, it’s essential for potential investors to consider these factors independently.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

