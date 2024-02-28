IRS's Inflation Reduction Act Funding Boost: A Game Changer for Tax Compliance and Revenue

The recent discussion spearheaded by Robert Goulder with former Treasury officials Natasha Sarin and Mark Mazur unpacks the transformative potential of the Inflation Reduction Act's funding boost for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). At its core, this conversation sheds light on how an approximate $80 billion investment over the next decade could dramatically improve tax revenue and compliance, challenging previous Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates.

Advertisment

Historical Underfunding and the Promise of Renewal

For years, the IRS has grappled with significant underfunding, undermining its ability to ensure tax compliance and collect federal revenues efficiently. Sarin and Mazur's insights highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act aims to counteract this long-standing issue by earmarking around $80 billion for the agency. This influx is expected to bolster federal tax receipts significantly, with projections suggesting a potential increase of about $560 billion gross, or $480 billion net, vastly outpacing initial CBO forecasts.

Enforcement as a Deterrent to Tax Evasion

Advertisment

The optimism surrounding these revenue projections stems from a belief in the enhanced efficacy of IRS enforcement efforts. The discussion points to the large tax gap and how intensified enforcement could act as a powerful deterrent against tax evasion. Furthermore, the conversation acknowledges the innovative steps the IRS is taking, such as hiring executive advisers on cryptocurrency and digital assets, to tackle tax evasion in emerging financial sectors. This proactive stance is seen as crucial for managing the tax gap and ensuring compliance across the board.

Challenges Ahead: Funding Rescissions and the Tax Gap

Despite the promising outlook, Sarin and Mazur express concerns over recent congressional actions that could potentially rescind half of the anticipated revenue gains. Such moves underscore the precarious nature of funding allocations and the need for sustained investment in the IRS. Additionally, the ongoing battle against tax evasion, both traditional and through creative methods involving digital assets, remains a significant hurdle. The IRS's efforts to modernize, including the introduction of the Direct File system and enhancements to the Where’s My Refund? tool, are pivotal in this regard.

The conversation led by Goulder, Sarin, and Mazur not only illuminates the complexities surrounding IRS funding and enforcement but also sparks a broader dialogue on fiscal policy and tax compliance. As the IRS embarks on this critical phase of transformation, the outcomes of these investments will undoubtedly shape the landscape of US tax collection and enforcement for years to come. The potential for significant revenue gains, coupled with challenges such as funding rescissions and the persistent tax gap, paints a complex picture of the road ahead for the IRS.