IRS Taxpayer Service Sees Major Improvement with Budget Increase in 2023

Stepping into the 2023 fiscal year, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) demonstrated a dramatic improvement in taxpayer service due to a significant increase in its budget. The average call wait time saw a precipitous drop from a staggering 30-minute average in 2022 to a mere three minutes in 2023, fueling a sigh of relief from overwhelmed taxpayers. This significant enhancement has been attributed to the diligent efforts of the new IRS Commissioner, Danny Werfel. Werfel, likening his role to that of a coach, has been instrumental in improving the team's performance.

A Budget Boost Fuels Performance

The catalyst for this enhancement was the Inflation Reduction Act, which granted the IRS a whopping $80 billion over the period up to 2031. Despite a subsequent reduction of $21 billion by Congress, this funding boost enabled the IRS to nearly double the number of Customer Service Representatives in comparison to a decade ago, thus elevating service levels.

Notable Improvements and Lingering Issues

According to reports from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Taxpayer Advocate Service, the IRS managed to significantly reduce its backlog of current year returns and augment the percentage of calls answered. However, the response to taxpayer mail was still sluggish, with a troubling 61 percent considered late after 45 days.

Despite these strides, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. In the 2023 filing season, a mere 35 percent of callers managed to connect with an IRS employee. This figure dipped further to 29 percent over the entire fiscal year.

The Road Ahead

Commissioner Werfel underscores the importance of fostering taxpayer trust and confidence through consistent improvements. One such enhancement in the pipeline is the introduction of a call-back option for taxpayers. Werfel also expresses apprehension that the cut in funding will impact service levels beyond the next two years if significant improvements are not sustained to ensure continued support from Congress.