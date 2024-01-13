IRS Tax Filing Season Approaches: Returns Accepted from January 29

The clock is ticking towards the beginning of tax season, a period that sees over 150 million households across the United States, including more than 3 million in Arizona, scrambling to file their federal income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is readying itself to start accepting these returns from January 29, with an official deadline of April 15. However, taxpayers do have the cushion of filing for an automatic extension until October 15, provided they fill out the IRS Form 4868.

Who Needs to File a Tax Return?

The requirement to file tax returns is not universal; it depends on a range of factors such as citizenship or residency status, gross income, age, and marital status. In Arizona, for instance, single filers with a gross income of $13,850 or more, and married couples filing jointly with a gross income exceeding $27,700, must file a return. Different categories such as heads of household and qualifying surviving spouses also have specific requirements. Yet, even those not mandated to file may find it beneficial if they’ve had taxes withheld or are eligible for certain tax credits.

Preparing and Filing Returns

As the tax season looms, individuals have a few options for preparing and filing their returns. They can either choose to prepare their own returns, hire a professional tax preparer, or seek free assistance. The IRS Publication 17 offers a comprehensive guide on filing federal taxes. As for state taxes, the Arizona Department of Revenue will make forms and instructions available on its website later this month.

Free Federal Tax Preparation and E-Filing Software

For taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $79,000 or less, the IRS will provide access to free federal tax preparation and e-filing software even before the official opening of the tax filing season. The Free File program, powered by The Free File Alliance, offers innovative and secure tax software for taxpayers to easily prepare and e-file their federal tax returns. Over the past 22 years, the Free File Alliance has supplied over 71 million returns valued at an estimated $2.1 billion in free tax software. Basic federal e-filing services will be available to all, irrespective of income level, starting January 29.

While the IRS recommends filing electronically with the direct deposit option for quicker processing, filing early can also help prevent identity theft and expedite refunds. On the flip side, paper returns are subject to longer processing times. The IRS has officially set the start date for the 2024 tax filing season, announcing that they will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns on January 29, 2024. The deadline to file federal and Illinois tax returns or an extension is April 15, 2024.