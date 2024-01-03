en English
Finance

IRS Sets Minimum Income Eligibility for Earned Income Credit at $1

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
IRS Sets Minimum Income Eligibility for Earned Income Credit at $1

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently announced the minimum income eligibility requirement for the Earned Income Credit (EIC) for the tax years 2023 and 2024 at a mere $1.00. This refundable tax credit is designed to assist low to moderate-income working individuals and families, providing relief for essential living expenses such as food, housing, and transportation. For the 2023 tax year, taxpayers earning at least $1.00 may qualify for the EIC, with a maximum income limit of $63,398 for joint filers with three or more qualifying children. The maximum limit for 2024, however, remains undisclosed.

Key Eligibility Criteria

For taxpayers to be eligible for the EIC, they must have earned income and meet specific income thresholds. The credit amount is determined based on income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children. To aid taxpayers, the IRS provides tools like the EITC Assistant, encouraging potentially qualifying taxpayers to claim the credit when filing their tax returns.

Volunteer Firefighters Get a Boost

In a related development, Falls Township has enacted a law allowing volunteer firefighters to claim up to $500 in an Earned Income Tax credit with the Volunteer Service Tax Credit ordinance, effective with the 2024 budget. To qualify, firefighters must meet certain criteria, which include responding to at least 10% of emergency service calls or accruing a minimum of 25 hours of service. The eligibility period runs from January 1 through December 31, and volunteers must apply for certification from their chief or supervisor.

Preparing for the 2023 Tax Season

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is preparing taxpayers for the 2023 tax season, advising them to gather essential documents and determine eligibility for tax credits, including the increased Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit. Taxpayers can file through MyTax Illinois, tax-prep software, professionals, or paper Form IL-1040. To expedite refunds, IDOR suggests direct deposit and prompt response to IDOR notices. Extensions are available with payment by April 15, 2024. The 2023 IL-1040 features a $2,425 personal exemption and extended due date to October 15, 2024. IDOR continues to enhance efforts to protect taxpayers from identity theft and tax fraud.

EIC is a critical tool for low to moderate-income working individuals and families, offsetting the cost of living expenses, and the recent announcement by the IRS about the minimum income eligibility is a significant development. As taxpayers gear up for the 2023 tax season, it’s a crucial reminder to check eligibility for the EIC and other relevant tax credits.

Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

