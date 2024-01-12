en English
Business

IRS Reminds Taxpayers of January 16 Deadline for Quarterly Payments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
As the fourth quarter estimated tax payment deadline of January 16 draws near, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges taxpayers to be timely in their payments and avoid penalties. This reminder holds special significance for individuals with income not subject to withholding, such as freelancers, small business owners, and investors. It’s estimated that taxpayers who anticipate owing $1,000 or more in taxes for the year 2023 must heed this warning.

Understanding the Stakes

It’s crucial to understand that failure to meet the payment deadline can lead to a late penalty of 0.5% per month on the unpaid balance. The penalty can accumulate up to a hefty 25%, with an additional interest rate currently standing at 8%. It’s a hefty price to pay for a missed deadline.

Playing it Safe

To avoid an underpayment penalty, taxpayers must adhere to the safe harbor guidelines. This involves paying at least 90% of the current year’s tax liability or 100% of the previous year’s tax. The threshold rises to 110% if the previous year’s adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000.

Preferred Payment Methods

The IRS suggests electronic payments as the quickest and most efficient method to remit funds. For those who prefer old-school methods and choose to mail a check, it’s advised to send it via certified mail with a return receipt. This ensures proof of payment and shields the payer from potential disputes.

Business Finance
