IRS Holds Over $1 Billion in Unclaimed 2020 Tax Refunds: Deadline Approaches

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that a staggering sum exceeding $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from the 2020 tax year is waiting to be claimed by eligible taxpayers. This revelation comes as the deadline for filing these overlooked returns is extended to May 17, 2024, giving individuals a rare opportunity to retrieve their unclaimed funds.

Extension Granted Due to Pandemic

Recognizing the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the IRS has granted an unusual extension for filing 2020 tax returns. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the importance of taxpayers claiming their due refunds before the extended deadline. With the median refund estimated at $932, this presents a significant opportunity for hundreds of thousands of Americans, including students, part-time workers, and low-income families, who may not have filed during the tumultuous pandemic period.

Eligibility for Earned Income Tax Credit

Moreover, many of these eligible individuals might also qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), potentially increasing their refund to as much as $6,660 for those with qualifying children. However, the IRS notes that refunds for 2020 may be withheld if tax returns for 2021 and 2022 have not been filed, underscoring the necessity for taxpayers to update their filings promptly.

Act Now to Claim Your Refund

The IRS encourages taxpayers to begin gathering necessary documents and reviewing their files to ensure they do not miss the upcoming deadline. With states like Texas, California, Florida, and New York having the highest numbers of unclaimed refunds, the impact of claiming these funds could be significant for many individuals and families still recovering from the pandemic's economic effects. As the May 17, 2024, deadline approaches, taking action now can help secure your unclaimed refund.

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, the choice for eligible taxpayers is clear: review your tax situation, gather the necessary documents, and file your 2020 tax return to claim what is rightfully yours. With over a billion dollars at stake, the impact on individual financial health and the broader economic recovery could be substantial. This extension is a rare second chance to secure a financial boost that many may not have realized was available to them.