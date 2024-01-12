en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Deadline Approaches: Nontraditional Income Earners Warned to Pay Q4 Estimated Taxes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
IRS Deadline Approaches: Nontraditional Income Earners Warned to Pay Q4 Estimated Taxes

As the clock winds down to the January 16 deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a timely reminder to a sector of taxpayers who may not experience regular income withholding. Freelancers, small business proprietors, and individuals with investment earnings are being cautioned to make their fourth-quarter estimated tax payment promptly to sidestep unexpected tax bills or penalties when filing in 2024.

Who Needs to Heed this Call?

Typically, taxpayers who anticipate a tax liability of $1,000 or more for the year 2023 are obliged to make quarterly estimated payments. This requirement resonates particularly with those who derive their income from nontraditional sources, such as freelancing or small businesses, as well as those who experience substantial investment earnings.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Those who overlook the urgency of this deadline may be hit with a late penalty. This penalty stands at 0.5% of the unpaid balance each month, up to a maximum of 25%, in addition to an interest rate currently pegged at 8%. A seemingly insignificant delay could potentially spiral into a significant financial burden.

Guidelines to Avoid Underpayment Penalties

Individuals can navigate the murky waters of underpayment penalties by adhering to the IRS’s safe harbor guidelines. These dictate that taxpayers should pay at least 90% of the current year’s tax or 100% of the previous year’s tax, whichever is smaller. For those who earned an adjusted gross income over $150,000 in 2022, the threshold is slightly higher, mandating payment of the lesser of 90% of the current year or 110% of the previous year’s tax. The adjusted gross income is conveniently listed on line 11 of Form 1040 from the 2022 tax return.

Navigating the Payment Process

As the deadline looms, the IRS is promoting electronic payments as the fastest and easiest method to meet obligations. However, for those who prefer the traditional route of sending a check, the agency recommends utilizing certified mail with a return receipt, ensuring a record of timely payment.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
In a significant move that could alter the landscape of local postal services, the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) has indicated that Jersey Post may need to reassess its traditional methods of operation. The findings surfaced from a comprehensive review of the postal sector, shedding light on the changing demands of postal services and the
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
7 mins ago
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
10 mins ago
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
1 min ago
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
5 mins ago
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
7 mins ago
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
2 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
2 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
3 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
3 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
3 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
4 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
4 mins
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
5 mins
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
9 mins
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app