IRS Deadline Approaches: Nontraditional Income Earners Warned to Pay Q4 Estimated Taxes

As the clock winds down to the January 16 deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a timely reminder to a sector of taxpayers who may not experience regular income withholding. Freelancers, small business proprietors, and individuals with investment earnings are being cautioned to make their fourth-quarter estimated tax payment promptly to sidestep unexpected tax bills or penalties when filing in 2024.

Who Needs to Heed this Call?

Typically, taxpayers who anticipate a tax liability of $1,000 or more for the year 2023 are obliged to make quarterly estimated payments. This requirement resonates particularly with those who derive their income from nontraditional sources, such as freelancing or small businesses, as well as those who experience substantial investment earnings.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Those who overlook the urgency of this deadline may be hit with a late penalty. This penalty stands at 0.5% of the unpaid balance each month, up to a maximum of 25%, in addition to an interest rate currently pegged at 8%. A seemingly insignificant delay could potentially spiral into a significant financial burden.

Guidelines to Avoid Underpayment Penalties

Individuals can navigate the murky waters of underpayment penalties by adhering to the IRS’s safe harbor guidelines. These dictate that taxpayers should pay at least 90% of the current year’s tax or 100% of the previous year’s tax, whichever is smaller. For those who earned an adjusted gross income over $150,000 in 2022, the threshold is slightly higher, mandating payment of the lesser of 90% of the current year or 110% of the previous year’s tax. The adjusted gross income is conveniently listed on line 11 of Form 1040 from the 2022 tax return.

Navigating the Payment Process

As the deadline looms, the IRS is promoting electronic payments as the fastest and easiest method to meet obligations. However, for those who prefer the traditional route of sending a check, the agency recommends utilizing certified mail with a return receipt, ensuring a record of timely payment.