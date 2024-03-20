IRS Chief Warns Tax Cheats and Urges Prompt Filings Amid Tax Season

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has emphasized the importance of tax compliance among high-wealth individuals and urges ordinary taxpayers to file their taxes promptly as the tax-filing season nears its end.

Crackdown on High-Wealth Tax Dodgers and Improved Service

Werfel outlines the IRS's efforts to combat tax evasion among high-wealth individuals, particularly those wrongly deducting expenses like private jet travel. He also promises better service for taxpayers and dispels myths about IRS operations, aiming to repair the agency's image.

Funding Challenges and Priorities for IRS Improvement

Despite recent funding boosts, Werfel acknowledges ongoing challenges facing the IRS, including budget cuts and underfunding. He highlights the agency's priorities for customer service improvements, such as faster phone assistance and the piloting of a new Direct File program.

New Initiatives and Technological Advancements

Werfel discusses recent IRS initiatives, including enhanced accessibility and the use of artificial intelligence to identify tax abuses. However, he acknowledges that the agency still faces technological limitations and emphasizes the need for sustained funding to address past shortcomings.