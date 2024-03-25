IRS Alerts: $1 Billion in Unclaimed 2020 Tax Refunds Await Claimants Before May 17 Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a critical reminder to taxpayers across the United States, emphasizing the urgency of claiming their unclaimed tax refunds from the 2020 tax year. With a staggering total exceeding $1 billion in unclaimed refunds, approximately 940,000 Americans have a narrow window until May 17 to file their returns and secure their share. The spotlight shines on states like Texas, California, Florida, and New York, where the highest numbers of potential claimants reside, each possibly leaving an average median refund of $932 on the table.

Advertisment

Why These Refunds Remain Unclaimed

Several factors contribute to the substantial amount of unclaimed refunds. Primarily, individuals may not realize they are eligible for a refund if they had low or no earnings, thus not requiring them to file a return. However, with the IRS holding over $1 billion in refunds, it's clear many could miss out due to unawareness or neglect. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel's statement underscores the urgency, encouraging taxpayers to review their files, gather the necessary documents, and file before the looming deadline. Notably, this extended deadline to May 17, a deviation from the typical April 15 cutoff, is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the tax filing season.

Steps to Claiming Your Refund

Advertisment

To facilitate the process of claiming these refunds, the IRS advises taxpayers to promptly request essential documents such as W-2, 1098, 1099, or 5498 forms from their employers or banks. Additionally, the IRS's "Get Transcript Online" tool serves as a valuable resource for obtaining a free wage and income transcript. It's crucial for taxpayers to understand that the window to claim a refund closes three years after the original filing deadline. Hence, those who have not yet filed returns for the 2021 and 2022 tax years must do so alongside their 2020 return to ensure they do not forfeit their refunds.

Implications of Missing the Deadline

The implications of missing the May 17 deadline extend beyond the individual level, affecting the broader economic landscape. Unclaimed refunds, if not requested in time, become property of the U.S. Treasury, thus diverting funds that could otherwise support taxpayers during uncertain economic times. This scenario underscores the importance of proactive financial management and awareness of tax obligations and benefits. As the deadline approaches, the call to action is clear: review, prepare, and file. This not only secures rightful refunds but also contributes to the financial well-being of individuals and, by extension, the nation's economy.