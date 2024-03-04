IRM Appoints Dorothy Maseke as Joint Deputy Chair, Bolsters Board with New Directors

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has made significant appointments to its global board, naming Dorothy Maseke as joint deputy chair and introducing Mariam Crichton and Esther Chesterman as independent directors. This strategic move aims to enhance the organization's leadership in promoting excellence in risk management education globally.

Strategic Appointments for Global Growth

Dorothy Maseke's appointment comes at a crucial time for the IRM, as the organization seeks to expand its influence and reach in the risk management sector. Maseke, who has previously served on the IRM global board and as the chair of the investment committee, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership. Her role in founding the IRM East Africa Regional Group and pushing for the establishment of a registered professional body in Africa highlights her dedication to advancing risk management education and practices worldwide.

Newly appointed independent directors, Mariam Crichton and Esther Chesterman, come with 17 and 25 years of experience, respectively. Their roles will be pivotal in enhancing the IRM's credibility and governance standards. Chesterman, in addition to her director role, will serve as the chair of the awarding committee, ensuring compliance with Ofqual's general conditions of recognition and spearheading the development of new and regulated qualifications.

Strengthening Governance and Compliance

The appointments are part of the IRM's strategic efforts to strengthen its governance framework and compliance with regulatory requirements. "We are delighted to appoint Dorothy Maseke as joint deputy chair and welcome Mariam and Esther to our board. Their wealth of experience and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of risk management in an ever-evolving landscape," stated Stephen Sidebottom, chair of the IRM.

Maseke's recognition as one of the Top 40 Under 40 women in Kenya and one of the Top 50 Women in Insurance in Africa in 2022 underscores her impact and influence in the field. Currently, as a nature finance specialist, she champions impactful nature and biodiversity initiatives, further showcasing her commitment to sustainable development and strategic investments across diverse African landscapes.

Future Directions and Impacts

The latest board appointments are expected to significantly impact the IRM's strategic direction, particularly in its internationalization strategy and efforts to promote risk management excellence globally. Maseke's leadership, alongside the expertise and insights of Crichton and Chesterman, will guide the IRM through current challenges and opportunities, ensuring its continued relevance and effectiveness in a rapidly changing risk landscape.

As the IRM embarks on this new chapter, the collective experience and vision of its enhanced board promise to drive the organization towards greater achievements in risk management education, compliance, and global outreach. With these appointments, the IRM is well-positioned to lead by example in governance, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence in the field of risk management.