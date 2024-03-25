Iraqi Kurdistan's Economic Crisis Deepens: Soran Shopkeepers Face Unprecedented Slowdown Amid Salary Delays

Shopkeepers in Soran, a picturesque town nestled in the mountains of Erbil province, are confronting an economic crisis unprecedented in its severity. Amr Qadir, a local shop owner, in a statement to Rudaw, expresses his despair over the dire situation that has left markets across the Kurdistan Region in a state of stagnation. With the Kurdish government's failure to pay its civil servants for months, the ripple effects are palpable in the daily lives of Soran's residents.

Impact on Local Economy and Livelihoods

The economic stagnation has been particularly brutal for small business owners like Qadir, who have devoted decades to their trades only to face the prospect of giving up due to the lack of customers. The heart of the issue lies in the delayed salary payments to government workers, a significant portion of the population, which has in turn drastically reduced their spending power. Mohammed Ibrahim, a local resident, shares his frustration over receiving only one salary in the past six months, highlighting the desperation felt by many who rely on these payments as their primary source of income.

Government's Financial Struggles

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) financial troubles are not new, with nearly a decade of delayed payments to civil servants. However, the situation has worsened significantly in the past year following Turkey's suspension of Kurdish crude oil exports. This move came after a ruling from a Paris arbitration court, leading to a loss of billions of dollars in revenue for the KRG. Efforts to resolve the financial impasse have been complicated by legal and political hurdles, including ongoing arbitration and tensions between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, further exacerbating the economic woes.

Looking Forward

As the KRG and the federal government work towards establishing a system of regular, direct payments to public sector workers, the residents of Soran are caught in the crossfire of a broader geopolitical and economic dispute. With the evening markets filled with window shoppers rather than buyers, the once-thriving commercial life of the town hangs in the balance. The deepening economic crisis in Erbil and its impact on small towns like Soran underscores the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to the salary delays and the broader financial challenges facing the Kurdistan Region.