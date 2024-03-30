Iraqi Central Bank's Foreign Currency Sales Hit Over $1 Billion in One Week

Amid fluctuating global financial currents, the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) has made headlines with its total foreign currency sales surpassing one billion US dollars in just the past week. Our correspondent revealed a striking increase in daily sales, highlighting the bank's significant role in the country's economic landscape. With foreign remittance sales taking the lion's share, the event underscores Iraq's burgeoning financial maneuvers on the international stage.

Surge in Foreign Currency Sales

The CBI orchestrated a remarkable performance over four auction sessions, cumulatively selling $1,259,432,212 in foreign currency. This surge represents a substantial uptick from the previous week's $783,749,822, with the daily sales average climbing to $251,886,442. Particularly noteworthy was Wednesday's auction, where the bank recorded its peak sales for the week at $257,591,195. Conversely, Sunday witnessed the lowest sales, totaling $245,545,947. These figures not only demonstrate the bank's adept handling of foreign currency sales but also mark an unprecedented phase of economic activity within the region.

Remittance vs. Cash Sales

In a revealing breakdown of sales types, foreign remittance transactions dominated, totaling $1,186,593,292. This constitutes a staggering 94% increase over cash sales, which amounted to merely $73,838,920. Such a disparity underscores a significant shift towards financing foreign trade through remittances. The CBI set the selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards at 1,305 IQD per dollar. In comparison, the rate for remittance amounts abroad and cash sales was slightly higher, at 1,310 IQD per dollar. This strategic pricing mechanism reflects the bank's efforts to navigate through the intricacies of the global financial system while bolstering Iraq's economic stability.

Implications for Iraq's Economy

The CBI's remarkable feat in foreign currency sales sheds light on Iraq's evolving economic dynamics. Beyond the immediate financial gains, this development hints at a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the country's financial autonomy. By significantly boosting foreign remittance sales, the CBI not only supports foreign trade but also potentially strengthens the Iraqi dinar. Moreover, these efforts could be indicative of Iraq's endeavors to diversify its economy, reduce dependency on oil revenues, and pave the way for a more resilient financial future.