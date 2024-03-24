Iraqi and US Officials Discuss Financial Relations and Bank Sanctions Amid Iran Dues Issue

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and the US Department of Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, engaged in pivotal talks on Friday, focusing on the financial intricacies and bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, with a special emphasis on Iran's financial dues via the Trade Bank of Iraq. The discussions, part of a broader dialogue on economic and financial reforms within Iraq, also touched upon the contentious issue of sanctions imposed on Iraqi banks amidst efforts to transfer US currency to Iran.

Advertisment

Reviewing Financial Reforms and Sanctions

During the meeting, both parties examined the reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Iraq, noting the progress made in eliminating illicit financial activities. However, concerns were raised about the ongoing misuse of the Iraqi economy for such purposes. Ali al-Alaq, the governor of the Central Bank, highlighted recent discussions with the US Treasury aimed at re-evaluating the sanctions against Iraqi banking institutions. These sanctions, initially imposed to prevent the flow of US dollars to Iran, have been a point of contention, threatening the stability of Iraq's banking sector.

Bilateral Efforts and Humanitarian Considerations

Advertisment

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller referenced the United States' decision to extend a 120-day waiver, allowing Iraq to continue its payments to Iran for electricity supplies. This move, while aimed at maintaining energy stability in Iraq, stipulates that funds can only be used for humanitarian goods and agricultural products, underscoring the US's attempt to balance economic sanctions with humanitarian concerns. This decision reflects the complex interplay of geopolitical interests and the need for pragmatic solutions to ongoing economic challenges.

Future Implications and Bilateral Relations

The discussions between Iraqi and US officials signify a critical juncture in the countries' bilateral relations, especially regarding economic and financial policies. The willingness to reconsider banking sanctions points towards a possible easing of tensions and a mutual interest in safeguarding Iraq's financial system against collapse. As both nations navigate through these complex issues, the outcomes of these talks could have far-reaching implications for regional stability, economic growth, and the fight against illicit financial flows.