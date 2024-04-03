Iraq Slashes $1.5 Billion in External Debt, Boosts Infrastructure and Energy Projects

On Tuesday, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet took a landmark decision to significantly reduce the nation's external debt by $1.5 billion. The session, marked by critical economic and service-related discussions, led to a series of decisions aimed at enhancing Iraq's financial health and accelerating the development of vital infrastructure and energy projects.

Advertisment

Strategic Debt Reduction and Economic Revitalization

In an ambitious move, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive plan to cut down Iraq's external public debt from $10.5 billion to $8.9 billion. This decision was bolstered by the cancellation of lagging loans and redirecting World Bank loans towards essential projects like the vital railway connection project (Faw – Rabia - Feshkhabor). Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance was tasked with auditing financial obligations stemming from canceled projects, ensuring a strategic approach to borrowing and debt management moving forward. A significant part of this strategy includes contracting with a global financial consultant to oversee external debts, signaling Iraq's commitment to sustainable economic policies.

Investment in Infrastructure and Support for the Energy Sector

Advertisment

Alongside debt reduction efforts, the Cabinet approved a series of measures to increase funding for various infrastructure projects, including school construction, sewer systems, and rainwater conveyance lines. These projects aim at addressing long-standing service delivery gaps and improving the quality of life for Iraqi citizens. In the energy sector, critical decisions were made to support gas investment projects and provide sovereign guarantees for the development of the Bin Omar Gas project and the Al-Khairat Thermal Power Station. These measures not only aim to enhance Iraq's energy production capabilities but also to stimulate economic growth by attracting investment and creating jobs.

Supporting Agriculture and Streamlining Government Procedures

Understanding the importance of agriculture to Iraq's economy and food security, the Cabinet decided to continue purchasing the entire local wheat crop from farmers. This decision underscores the government's commitment to supporting farmers and boosting local production. Additionally, the Cabinet took steps to streamline government procedures by exempting certain companies from qualification standards and implementation instructions for government contracts. This is expected to facilitate the execution of key projects and encourage private sector participation in the nation's development.

Through these decisive measures, Iraq is navigating a path towards economic resilience and sustainable development. The reduction of external debt, coupled with significant investments in infrastructure and the energy sector, sets a solid foundation for future prosperity. As Iraq continues to implement these strategic decisions, the implications for the country's financial stability, public services, and overall economic growth are promising. The Iraqi government's approach reflects a balanced strategy of fiscal prudence, infrastructure development, and sectoral support, which could serve as a model for other nations facing similar challenges.