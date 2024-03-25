Iraq Boosts Overseas Dollar Transactions to Combat Currency Black Market

Iraq has embarked on a strategic initiative to curb the flourishing currency black market by significantly enhancing its overseas dollar transactions through the official global SWIFT system, according to statements from the Central Bank's vice governor. This move comes in response to the challenges posed by tax evasion, the black market, and dollar smuggling, particularly to entities facing U.S. sanctions. With the objective of ensuring compliance with international sanctions and tackling money laundering, Iraq's banking sector adopted the SWIFT system at the end of 2022, marking a pivotal shift in its approach to foreign currency transactions.

Strategic Shift in Foreign Transactions

The adoption of the SWIFT system represents Iraq's commitment to integrating its financial operations with global standards. By the beginning of 2023, transactions through the Central Bank's electronic platform surged to $200 million per day, reflecting a significant increase from $50 million at the start of the system's implementation. This surge is a testament to Iraq's sizable economy and the crucial role of the dollar within it. Iraqi banks now require authorization through the electronic system for accessing dollar reserves held in the United States, a measure that has led to a noticeable decrease in transaction rejections due to better understanding and compliance with international requirements.

Tackling the Black Market Challenge

Despite these advances, the black market for currencies in Iraq continues to thrive, with the official exchange rate significantly diverging from that on unofficial markets. This discrepancy underscores the persistent demand for dollars outside the official banking system, driven in part by sanctions preventing dollar transfers to certain countries, notably Iran. The Iraqi government has implemented measures to encourage the use of official channels for dollar transactions, particularly for importers of goods prone to black market trade. Additionally, more than 20 Iraqi banks have been banned from conducting dollar transactions in adherence to U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering regulations, reflecting the ongoing efforts to stabilize the currency market.

Future Prospects and International Cooperation

The Central Bank of Iraq remains in continuous dialogue with the American Treasury, aiming to address and potentially lift the ban on the implicated banks. This dialogue is crucial for enhancing the operational capacity of Iraq's banking sector and ensuring its alignment with international financial norms. The increased regulation and oversight of dollar transactions through the SWIFT system hold promise for reducing the prevalence of the black market, ensuring adherence to sanctions, and fostering a more stable and transparent financial environment in Iraq.

As Iraq navigates the complexities of international finance and sanctions, the strategic increase in regulated dollar transactions through the SWIFT system marks a significant step forward in its efforts to combat the currency black market. The outcomes of these efforts will not only influence Iraq's economic stability but also its relations with international partners and adherence to global financial regulations. The ongoing dialogue with the American Treasury and the potential for lifted restrictions on Iraqi banks underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of Iraq's financial landscape.