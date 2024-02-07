Iraq Boosts Gold Reserves to 142.6 Tons, Ranks 30th Globally

In a notable financial development, Iraq has significantly increased its gold reserves, reaching a robust figure of 142.6 tons, a notable rise from the previous mark of 132 tons. This information comes forth from the recent January report released by the World Gold Council (WGC). The increase places Iraq in the thirtieth position among the one hundred countries with the most substantial gold holdings worldwide.

Iraq's Position in the Global and Arab Gold Reserves

Based on the World Gold Council's report, this boost in gold reserves accounts for 8.3 percent of Iraq's other reserves. In the Arab world, Iraq ranks fourth in terms of gold holdings. It trails behind Saudi Arabia, which boasts 323.1 tons of gold, Lebanon with its 286.8 tons, and Algeria, holding 173.6 tons. Despite regional advancements, the United States continues to lead in global gold reserves, holding an impressive 8,133.5 tons. Germany and Italy follow suit with 3,352.6 and 2,451.8 tons, respectively.

Gold Purchases in 2023 and Restart of Gold Buying in 2022

The report from the World Gold Council also brings to light that Iraq purchased around 12.25 tons of gold in 2023. This move comes after the country, recognised as OPEC's second-largest oil producer, recommenced its gold buying in 2022 after a hiatus that lasted four years.

Diversification Strategy for Foreign Assets

This decision to restart gold purchases was a part of a broader strategy aimed at diversifying its foreign assets, currently estimated at a whopping $100 billion. The Central Bank of Iraq, playing a strategic role in this diversification, notably increased its gold holdings by a significant 35 percent in June 2022 by procuring 34 tons of gold. This strategic decision illuminates Iraq's vision of ensuring a robust and diversified financial portfolio.