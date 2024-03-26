Iraq Bolsters Overseas Dollar Transactions, Aims to Quell Currency Black Market Surge

Iraq has significantly increased its overseas dollar transactions through the official global SWIFT system, as stated by the vice governor of the Central Bank, in a concerted effort to combat the burgeoning currency black market. This move comes as the Central Bank adopted the international financial message system, SWIFT, at the end of 2022, as part of reforms to combat money laundering and adhere to international sanctions. With foreign currency reserves exceeding $100 billion, Iraq faces challenges such as tax evasion, the black market, and dollar smuggling, particularly to countries under US sanctions like Iran.

Strategic Increase in SWIFT Transactions

According to the Central Bank's vice governor, Ammar Khalaf, daily transactions through the bank's electronic platform have seen a considerable increase, jumping from $50 million at the beginning of 2023 to around $200 million. This surge aligns with the size of Iraq's economy, reflecting the country's efforts to ensure compliance with SWIFT and reduce transaction rejections. Iraqi banks seeking to access dollar reserves in the United States must now make transfers through this electronic system, with the US Federal Reserve scrutinizing requests to block any deemed suspicious.

Challenges of the Black Market and Sanctions

Despite the government's fixed official exchange rate of 1,320 dinars to the dollar, the dollar has been trading at 1,470 per dollar at unofficial markets. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani acknowledged that sanctions preventing dollar transfers to Iranian banks had driven Iraqi traders towards the black market. In a recent move, the government announced steps to encourage importers of goods like cigarettes, cars, gold, and mobile phones to use official channels for dollar transactions. However, more than 20 Iraqi banks have been banned from carrying out dollar transactions as part of US regulations on sanctions and anti-money laundering efforts, highlighting the ongoing struggle against illicit financial flows.

Efforts to Lift Banking Restrictions

Baghdad remains in "constant contact with the American Treasury" to attempt to lift the ban on the affected Iraqi banks, which, while restricted from dealing in dollars, can still conduct local transactions. This dialogue is crucial for Iraq as it seeks to stabilize its currency market and bolster its economy through regulated and transparent financial practices. The future of Iraq's economic reforms and their success in curbing the black market and enhancing compliance with international financial standards will depend significantly on these ongoing efforts and cooperation with international bodies.