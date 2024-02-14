Iranian Banking System Disburses $86.16 Billion in Facilities: A Boost for Business Owners and the Economy

In a remarkable surge of financial support, the Iranian banking system has disbursed an impressive 43.08 quadrillion rials (around $86.16 billion) in facilities during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year. This figure represents a staggering 26.9% increase from the previous year, signifying a significant boost for the country's economy.

Business Owners: The Primary Beneficiaries

Of the total facilities provided, an overwhelming 81.4% was allocated to business owners, equating to approximately 35.08 quadrillion rials (about $70.52 billion). This substantial infusion of capital is intended to stimulate growth and promote economic stability across various sectors.

Working Capital: The Cornerstone of Economic Growth

Working capital has emerged as a critical factor in this financial landscape, with 75.6% of the total facilities paid to business owners earmarked for this purpose. This translates to a staggering 26.53 quadrillion rials (around $53.06 billion), underscoring the importance of liquidity and operational efficiency in driving economic growth.

Final Consumers: The Secondary Recipients

While the lion's share of facilities was directed towards businesses, final consumers were not overlooked. The Central Bank of Iran reported that 18.6% of the total facilities, amounting to 8.0 quadrillion rials (about $16.04 billion), were extended to these individuals.

The Iranian banking system's significant disbursement of facilities in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year paints a promising picture for the nation's future. With a clear focus on supporting businesses and maintaining liquidity, the financial landscape is poised for continued growth and development.