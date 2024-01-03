en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

IO Biotech’s Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
IO Biotech’s Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT), a clinical-stage biotech company, has kicked off its Phase 2 trial, marking the first patient dosing with the IO102-IO103 combination therapy and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA. The company, specializing in novel immunotherapy approaches, has its sights set on PD-L1 and IDO targeting vaccines as its frontrunners.

Trials and Tribulations

IO Biotech’s IO102 and IO103 are presently in phase 3 trials for melanoma treatment. A primary progression-free survival endpoint is projected to be hit in the second half of 2025. Interestingly, an earlier phase 1/2 study revealed an objective response rate of 80%, hinting at a favorable activity. In addition to this, the combo therapy with pembrolizumab is under investigation for treating metastatic lung or head and neck cancer.

Financial Health and Future Prospects

The company’s recent quarterly filing showed total current assets worth $168.3 million, primarily in cash and equivalents. However, a net loss of $21.7 million was reported, indicating a runway for funding operations for the next 7 to 8 quarters. Recently, the company raised $75 million through a private offering, an event that caused dilution.

Early Stage Development and Risks

In addition to IO102 and IO103, IOBT is also developing other vaccines targeting arginase 1 and TGF-beta 1, although these are still in the early stages of development. The company’s unconventional approach in targeting PD-L1 with an unproven vaccine, and the novel yet uncertain target IDO, hold promise based on early clinical data. Still, the success of these initiatives remains uncertain. Potential risks include further dilution and trial failures.

The company’s promising phase 2 data and upcoming catalysts in 2024 position IOBT as an intriguing, though speculative, investment opportunity.

0
Finance Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Wave of Business Incorporations Energizes Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties

By Ebenezer Mensah

MAEDEN: Pioneering the Future of Smart Apparel with Dynamic Conductors

By Rafia Tasleem

Gold ETFs: A Golden Investment Opportunity Amidst Economic Uncertainties

By Dil Bar Irshad

AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

By Safak Costu

US CIOs Optimistic about 2024 IT Budgets; Focus on Cybersecurity & AI ...
@Business · 19 seconds
US CIOs Optimistic about 2024 IT Budgets; Focus on Cybersecurity & AI ...
heart comment 0
Solana and Borroe Finance Emerge as Promising Investments in Cryptocurrency Market

By BNN Correspondents

Solana and Borroe Finance Emerge as Promising Investments in Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin’s Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K – $200K Valuation

By Salman Akhtar

Bitcoin's Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K - $200K Valuation
SUGAR Cosmetics: A Sweet Success with Near INR 500 Crore Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

SUGAR Cosmetics: A Sweet Success with Near INR 500 Crore Sales
U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Terminals

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Terminals
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
26 seconds
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
35 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
38 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
58 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
1 min
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
1 min
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
1 min
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
2 mins
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
10 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app