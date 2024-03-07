INWIT Announces Surge in 2023 Financial Indicators, Proposes Increased Dividend and Share Buyback

On March 7, 2023, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT) showcased a robust financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2023, with significant growth across all major industrial, economic, and financial indicators. Under the leadership of Oscar Cicchetti, the Board of Directors approved the Integrated Financial Statements, revealing a revenue increase of 12.6% and a net profit boost of 15.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced its plans to propose a higher dividend and the continuation of its share buyback program.

Advertisment

Steady Growth and Financial Strength

INWIT's financial year 2023 saw a continuation of the deployment of its technological infrastructure, culminating in revenues of 960.3 million euros, up from 853.0 million euros in 2022. This growth was driven by increased hostings with key customers, particularly Other Licensed Operators (OLOs), and the expansion of other services, including the deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) for indoor coverage. The company's EBITDA also saw an increase, reaching 879.2 million euros, thanks to efficient rental cost management and land purchases. This financial prowess underscores INWIT's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services.

Shareholder Value Enhancement Initiatives

Advertisment

Reflecting on its solid financial performance, INWIT's Board of Directors resolved to propose a dividend for FY 2023, marking a 7.5% increase from the previous year's dividend, alongside an additional 100 million euros. This proposal translates to an approximate dividend of 0.48 euros per share, a 38% increase from 2022, highlighting the company's dedication to rewarding its shareholders. Additionally, INWIT plans to proceed with the second tranche of its treasury share buyback program, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

Future Outlook and Investment Plans

Looking ahead, INWIT remains optimistic about its future growth, supported by a significant investment plan aimed at capturing increased market demand. The company's Business Plan for 2024-2026 anticipates revenue growth at a high single-digit annual average rate, with EBITDA margins expected to expand further. These projections are based on INWIT's strategic investments in new sites, DAS indoor coverage, and land purchases, totaling around 800 million euros over the next three years. This ambitious plan demonstrates INWIT's commitment to strengthening its market position and continuing its growth trajectory.

As INWIT navigates the evolving telecommunications landscape, its robust 2023 performance and strategic initiatives set a solid foundation for sustained growth. The company's focus on infrastructure development, shareholder value, and strategic investments positions it well to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital infrastructure services. With a clear vision for the future, INWIT is poised to continue its success story, driving innovation and connectivity across Italy.