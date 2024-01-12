Invibes Advertising Announces Update on Liquidity Account Management

Invibes Advertising, a leading pioneer in the realm of digital advertising innovation, has announced an update on the management of its liquidity account, shedding light on its financial operations. The account is entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, a firm regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Allocation of Resources

According to the announcement, certain resources were included in the liquidity account as of December 29, 2023. This comes after Invibes incorporated specific resources into the account in the latter half of 2022. The status of the account was also discussed in the half-yearly report published on June 30, 2023.

Historical Developments

The initial resources allocated when the new liquidity contract was established on November 17, 2021, were also highlighted in the update. This is a crucial detail, providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial trajectory.

Invibes Advertising and Its Reputation

Invibes Advertising is recognized globally for its cutting-edge in-feed advertising, utilization of big data, innovative formats, and intelligence services. The company stands out for its commitment to sustainable practices, offering a Carbon-Neutral label for advertising campaigns. Invibes has formed partnerships with major brands such as Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA, and Toyota, showcasing its ability to attract and maintain substantial corporate relationships.

The company’s reputation is further enhanced by its vibrant and inclusive corporate culture. Listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange under the ticker ALINV and the ISIN BE0974299316, Invibes Advertising invites individuals to explore its offerings via its website for more information.

With this update, Invibes Advertising continues to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and robust financial management. The inclusion of resources in its liquidity account and the detailed reports show a company in control of its financial destiny, reaffirming its position as a leader in the digital advertising industry.