Investors Eye Molina Healthcare Inc., Consider Selling Put Options as an Alternative Strategy

Investors eyeing Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) shares may wish to consider a strategy of selling put options as an alternative to direct purchase. One put contract of interest is the December put at the $330 strike, with a current bid price of $14.00. This method offers a 4.2% return against the $330 commitment, translating to a 4.6% annualized rate of return. However, the put seller would only end up owning shares if the contract is exercised, which would occur if MOH shares drop below the $330 strike. In such a case, the effective purchase price of the shares, after accounting for the premium received, would be $316.00 each.

Market Volatility and Put Interest

The market volatility for Molina Healthcare Inc, calculated using the past 251 trading days and the current price, stands at 26%. In Wednesday's mid-afternoon trading, the put volume among S&P 500 components was 2.55M contracts, with call volume at 2.73M, yielding a put:call ratio of 0.94. This figure is higher than the long-term median put:call ratio of 0.65, indicating a current greater interest in put options.

Overview of Molina Healthcare Inc

Molina Healthcare, Inc. offers managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals. It operates in four segments across 19 states. In 2022, MOH reported revenue of $31.97 billion, and earnings of $792.00 million. Recently, the company announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

On a corporate level, Molina Healthcare closed its acquisition of Bright Healthcare's California Medicare business as of January 1, 2024. It also amended its purchase agreement for the acquisition of My Choice Wisconsin. Moreover, Molina Healthcare of Michigan and The MolinaCares Accord invested $4.5 million to boost health equity for underserved Michiganders. The company recently confirmed that the New Mexico Human Services Department intends to award a contract to it.

