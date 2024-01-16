Xyte Raises $30 Million to Accelerate Servitization Industry

In a significant stride forward for the servitization industry, Xyte, a leading company specializing in servitization platforms for device and hardware manufacturers, has reported raising a substantial $30 million in its latest investment round. The funding trail includes a $20 million windfall from a Series A round, led by the renowned Intel Capital. The funding pool also witnessed contributions from high-profile investors such as Samsung Next, S Capital, and Mindset Ventures, with an additional influx of $10 million in venture lending from funds and accounts under the management of BlackRock.

Investment Aimed at Fueling Xyte's Growth

The new investment is strategically aimed at buttressing the development of the Xyte Device Cloud (XDC), the company's flagship servitization platform. XDC, designed with a keen focus on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage the entire lifecycle of connected devices right from distribution to after-sales service.

Xyte's All-in-One Servitization Platform

The XDC platform boasts applications for a range of functions including asset management, remote support, ecommerce, subscription management, and financing. These tools serve the crucial purpose of assisting manufacturers in expanding their market share, delving into new business models, enhancing operational efficiency, and nurturing sustainable customer relationships.

Intel Capital's Role in the Investment

As part of the investment agreement, Roi Bar-Kat from Intel Capital is set to join Xyte's board of directors, adding his invaluable industry insight and expertise to the company. This move further solidifies the role of Intel Capital in shaping the future of the servitization industry.