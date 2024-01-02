en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

XRP Predicted to Rally 487% based on Historical Pattern, says Market Analyst EGRAG

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
XRP Predicted to Rally 487% based on Historical Pattern, says Market Analyst EGRAG

Renowned market analyst EGRAG has identified a potential rally for XRP, indicating a lucrative investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. The digital asset, currently priced at $0.63, could see a 487% increase, soaring to $3.70, if it follows a historical pattern previously observed in its price behavior.

XRP’s Historical Pattern and Predicted Rally

According to EGRAG’s analysis, XRP has undergone two distinct cycles of consolidation followed by a substantial price surge. The ‘Cycle A’, which originated in early 2015, witnessed XRP consolidate at a mere $0.01 for 700 days. This was followed by a massive rally to $3.31 in January 2018. ‘Cycle B’, which began in the second quarter of 2019, saw XRP struggling to maintain a price above $0.30 for 644 days. However, it eventually surged to $1.96 in April 2021, marking a 579% increase.

Currently, XRP appears to be in a consolidation phase similar to ‘Cycle B’. The Super Gruppy indicator, used for detecting uptrends, suggests the likelihood of a potential rally. If XRP faithfully follows the ‘Cycle B’ pattern, it could rise to $3.70, a significant leap from its current price.

XRP’s Recent Market Performance

Despite the promising prediction, XRP’s recent market performance has been relatively slow-paced. In the past 24 hours, it has seen a 3.1% increase compared to Bitcoin’s 6.7% rise. Its trading volume in the same period amounted to $902,835,386. Trading volumes have picked up, reaching approximately $2 billion in the past 24 hours, yet the price remains trapped between an upper-$0.50s to $0.70 range.

Regulation and the Crypto Market

Regulatory factors also play a crucial role in XRP’s future performance. Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit with the SEC and the expected spot Bitcoin ETF approvals are significant events impacting the asset’s price. The SEC v Ripple case, along with other high profile cases extending into 2024, could have profound implications for XRP and the broader crypto market. Additionally, the 2024 US Presidential Election could potentially influence the US crypto regulatory landscape, affecting sentiment toward the US crypto market.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook

By Mazhar Abbas

Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Debt Crisis: Expert Advice on Avoiding Bankruptcy

By Safak Costu

Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.45%

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ventyx Biosciences Inc Experiences Stock Price Volatility Amid Sector ...
@Business · 34 seconds
Ventyx Biosciences Inc Experiences Stock Price Volatility Amid Sector ...
heart comment 0
2024 Financial Forecast: Cautious Optimism Amid Rate Cut Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Financial Forecast: Cautious Optimism Amid Rate Cut Prospects
Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy

By Momen Zellmi

Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy
Omnia Exterior Solutions Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as New CEO

By Rizwan Shah

Omnia Exterior Solutions Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as New CEO
Chalk: Reinventing Data Pipelines for Real-Time AI Decision-Making

By Muhammad Jawad

Chalk: Reinventing Data Pipelines for Real-Time AI Decision-Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
16 seconds
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
28 seconds
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
31 seconds
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
33 seconds
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
33 seconds
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
38 seconds
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
57 seconds
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
1 min
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app