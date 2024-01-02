XRP Predicted to Rally 487% based on Historical Pattern, says Market Analyst EGRAG

Renowned market analyst EGRAG has identified a potential rally for XRP, indicating a lucrative investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. The digital asset, currently priced at $0.63, could see a 487% increase, soaring to $3.70, if it follows a historical pattern previously observed in its price behavior.

XRP’s Historical Pattern and Predicted Rally

According to EGRAG’s analysis, XRP has undergone two distinct cycles of consolidation followed by a substantial price surge. The ‘Cycle A’, which originated in early 2015, witnessed XRP consolidate at a mere $0.01 for 700 days. This was followed by a massive rally to $3.31 in January 2018. ‘Cycle B’, which began in the second quarter of 2019, saw XRP struggling to maintain a price above $0.30 for 644 days. However, it eventually surged to $1.96 in April 2021, marking a 579% increase.

Currently, XRP appears to be in a consolidation phase similar to ‘Cycle B’. The Super Gruppy indicator, used for detecting uptrends, suggests the likelihood of a potential rally. If XRP faithfully follows the ‘Cycle B’ pattern, it could rise to $3.70, a significant leap from its current price.

XRP’s Recent Market Performance

Despite the promising prediction, XRP’s recent market performance has been relatively slow-paced. In the past 24 hours, it has seen a 3.1% increase compared to Bitcoin’s 6.7% rise. Its trading volume in the same period amounted to $902,835,386. Trading volumes have picked up, reaching approximately $2 billion in the past 24 hours, yet the price remains trapped between an upper-$0.50s to $0.70 range.

Regulation and the Crypto Market

Regulatory factors also play a crucial role in XRP’s future performance. Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit with the SEC and the expected spot Bitcoin ETF approvals are significant events impacting the asset’s price. The SEC v Ripple case, along with other high profile cases extending into 2024, could have profound implications for XRP and the broader crypto market. Additionally, the 2024 US Presidential Election could potentially influence the US crypto regulatory landscape, affecting sentiment toward the US crypto market.