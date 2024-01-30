Xreal: The First Unicorn in the AR Glasses Industry

Xreal, a company specializing in augmented reality (AR) glasses and backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba, has declared the receipt of a fresh $60 million in funding. This financial boost has propelled the company's worth to exceed $1 billion, earning it the coveted unicorn status. This milestone signifies the first unicorn in the AR glasses sector, a claim made by Xreal itself. The identities of the investors partaking in this funding round have been kept undisclosed.

AR Technology and Industry Competitors

Augmented reality technology, the field in which Xreal operates, superimposes digital imagery onto the user's physical surroundings. Xreal, in its pursuit of technological advancement, finds itself in competition with tech behemoths such as Apple. Apple's soon-to-be-released Vision Pro virtual reality headset, incorporating spatial computing technology, is set to launch in the U.S. on February 2.

Xreal's Latest Offering: The Air 2 Ultra

Xreal's newest model, the Air 2 Ultra, is slated for shipping in March and is currently open for pre-orders at a cost of $699. This price point significantly undercuts the Apple Vision Pro, which carries a hefty tag of approximately $3,500. Xreal, since its foundation in 2017, has shipped a cumulative total of 350,000 AR glasses. This shows a consistent upward trend from 250,000 units in October and 150,000 units in May of the same year.

Funding and Future Plans

The fresh influx of capital will be channeled into research and development and the expansion of factory facilities. To date, Xreal's total investment received amounts to $300 million.