Wrapmate Secures $16 Million Investment to Revolutionize Vehicle Graphics Industry

In a milestone moment for the vehicle graphics industry, Wrapmate, a technology-driven managed marketplace, has secured a $16 million capital investment from JettyCove, a private equity firm specializing in software and tech-enabled companies.

The Path to Expansion

Wrapmate, based in Denver, CO, has carved a niche for itself in the vehicle wrap market, connecting customers with a network of over 2,000 skilled installers across the nation. This recent infusion of capital aims to fortify Wrapmate's product offerings, enrich customer experiences, and widen its extensive network.

The investment also fuels Wrapmate's acquisition strategy, with Wrapify, a notable player in the industry, being a recent addition to its portfolio. JettyCove contributes not only capital but also operational expertise, serving as a valuable partner in the journey.

A Seasoned Addition

In a strategic move, Wrapmate has welcomed Dan Graham, founder and former CEO of BuildASign, to its board of directors. Graham brings a wealth of industry experience and strategic insight, further bolstering an already impressive board.

A Testament to Dedication

Chris Loar, CEO and Founder of Wrapmate, expressed his gratitude for JettyCove's support, stating that the investment marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects the team's dedication and hard work.

"This investment is a testament to the effort and dedication of our team," said Loar. "With JettyCove's support, we will continue to reimagine the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry, focusing on innovative customer interaction and a robust network of local installation service providers."

With this growth investment, Wrapmate is poised to solidify its position as the leading provider in the vehicle graphics industry, aiming to revolutionize the market with its unique approach to customer service and network partnerships.

As Wrapmate continues to expand, it carries the promise of a transformed vehicle graphics landscape, where technology meets craftsmanship to deliver seamless, high-quality solutions.

