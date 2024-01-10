WPP Plc Ponders Sale of 40% Stake in Kantar to Boost Share Price

British advertising giant, WPP Plc, is contemplating the sale of its 40% stake in market-research firm Kantar, in a bid to raise funds and enhance its underperforming share price. The firm retained this stake after selling a majority 60% interest to private equity firm Bain Capital in 2019. The stake is projected to have an equity value ranging between $3 billion and $4 billion, as Kantar shoulders an approximate debt of $4 billion.

Exploring Exit Strategies

As WPP explores divestment options, possible strategies include selling the stake to Bain or initiating an initial public offering (IPO). In addition, Bain has shown interest in offloading Kantar Media, a unit responsible for the television audience measurement system BARB. This sale could potentially generate around 1 billion. Discussions regarding WPP’s exit strategy are still in the nascent stages, with no definitive decisions on the table. It is also possible that the company may hold onto its stake if no satisfactory alternatives emerge.

Impact on WPP’s Share Price

In the wake of the news about the potential stake sale, WPP’s share price experienced a slight uptick. The company has been grappling with numerous challenges, including diminishing revenue forecasts owing to reduced spending from technology clients and a faltering Chinese economy. Over the past year, its shares have plummeted by 14%, a significant decline from their peak in 2017.

Aligning with CEO’s Strategy

The move to sell the controlling stake in Kantar is consistent with CEO Mark Read’s strategy. Read is keen on reducing debt and streamlining operations, marking a shift from the acquisition-focused approach of his predecessor, Martin Sorrell. In a world increasingly driven by data, the anticipated sale of the stake in Kantar—a firm at the forefront of market research—signals a significant strategic shift for WPP.