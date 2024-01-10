en English
Business

WPP Plc Ponders Sale of 40% Stake in Kantar to Boost Share Price

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
WPP Plc Ponders Sale of 40% Stake in Kantar to Boost Share Price

British advertising giant, WPP Plc, is contemplating the sale of its 40% stake in market-research firm Kantar, in a bid to raise funds and enhance its underperforming share price. The firm retained this stake after selling a majority 60% interest to private equity firm Bain Capital in 2019. The stake is projected to have an equity value ranging between $3 billion and $4 billion, as Kantar shoulders an approximate debt of $4 billion.

Exploring Exit Strategies

As WPP explores divestment options, possible strategies include selling the stake to Bain or initiating an initial public offering (IPO). In addition, Bain has shown interest in offloading Kantar Media, a unit responsible for the television audience measurement system BARB. This sale could potentially generate around 1 billion. Discussions regarding WPP’s exit strategy are still in the nascent stages, with no definitive decisions on the table. It is also possible that the company may hold onto its stake if no satisfactory alternatives emerge.

Impact on WPP’s Share Price

In the wake of the news about the potential stake sale, WPP’s share price experienced a slight uptick. The company has been grappling with numerous challenges, including diminishing revenue forecasts owing to reduced spending from technology clients and a faltering Chinese economy. Over the past year, its shares have plummeted by 14%, a significant decline from their peak in 2017.

Aligning with CEO’s Strategy

The move to sell the controlling stake in Kantar is consistent with CEO Mark Read’s strategy. Read is keen on reducing debt and streamlining operations, marking a shift from the acquisition-focused approach of his predecessor, Martin Sorrell. In a world increasingly driven by data, the anticipated sale of the stake in Kantar—a firm at the forefront of market research—signals a significant strategic shift for WPP.

Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

