Business

WOO X Crypto Exchange Raises $9M to Boost Liquidity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
WOO X, a burgeoning cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully completed a strategic financing round, raising a robust $9 million. The funds were sourced solely from its existing and prospective designated market makers (DMMs). This unique funding approach drew participation from several prominent entities in the crypto trading and investment space, including Wintermute, Selini Capital, Time Research, Presto Labs, Pulsar, AlphaLab Capital, Efficient Frontier, Amber, and Riverside Hedge.

Boosting Liquidity and Collaborating with Market Makers

The primary aspiration of this funding round is to reinforce the collaboration between WOO X and its market makers to heighten the liquidity on the exchange. It’s a strategic move anticipated to benefit both the platform and its users by providing more stable and efficient trading conditions. The investment reflects a vote of confidence in WOO X’s business model and its potential for growth within the fiercely competitive landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOO X: A Deep Liquidity Network

WOO Network, powered by the WOO token, is a deep liquidity network crafted by Kronos Research. The network’s core ambition is to connect centralized exchanges and decentralized finance platforms, thereby facilitating the integration of traders, arbitrageurs, and liquidity providers. WOO X, as a part of this network, has a substantial role in driving these connections and facilitating seamless crypto transactions.

Market Expansion and Regulatory Licenses

Co-founder of WOO X, Jack Tan, stated that the new financing would primarily be used for global market expansion, improving its product suite, obtaining regulatory approvals in key markets, and actively marketing to increase its market share in CeFi. It’s clear that the main goal is not about raising funds, as the total amount is less than a quarter of a Series A funding round, but to align the interests of liquidity providers. The uniqueness of this round lies in the fact that only market makers participated, reflecting the commitment to improving WOO X’s liquidity rather than seeking traditional venture capital funds.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

