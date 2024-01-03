en English
Wolfe Research Revises Ratings on Financial Stocks: Citigroup, Lazard Upgraded; Northern Trust Corp., PJT Partners Downgraded

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak has revised his outlook on several financial stocks, influenced by market anticipations of a soft landing scenario and potential rate cuts this year. Chubak has upgraded Citigroup (C) and Lazard (LAZ) to Outperform, citing their cyclical nature and specific positive factors. Conversely, he has downgraded Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) and PJT Partners (PJT) to Underperform due to concerns over their valuation and business mix.

Optimistic Outlook for Citigroup and Lazard

Chubak expressed a preference for cyclical financial stocks with unique advantages, favoring Citigroup and Lazard for this reason. Citigroup was upgraded from Peer Perform to Outperform. The average one-year price target for Citigroup is 55.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is 78,450MM, marking an increase of 8.14%. Citigroup has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share and boasts a dividend yield of 4.00%. Various institutional shareholders like Vanguard, Berkshire Hathaway, and Geode Capital Management have adjusted their portfolio allocations in Citigroup over the last quarter.

Unfavorable Forecast for Northern Trust Corp. and PJT Partners

Northern Trust Corp. and PJT Partners were downgraded to Underperform. The downgrade of Northern Trust Corp. was attributed to its high price-to-earnings ratio compared to other rate-sensitive stocks, along with weaker fee growth and net interest income risks. PJT Partners’ downgrade was due to an expectation of a slowdown in liability management with rate cuts and a less favorable position for M&A recovery compared to its peers.

Top Picks in the Financial Sector

In terms of his top picks in the financial sector, Chubak highlighted JPMorgan Chase (JPM), LPL Financial (LPLA), Ares Management (ARES), and KKR (KKR). All of these, he believes, offer a favorable risk-reward balance across multiple scenarios. LPLA, in particular, is his preferred choice following its underperformance in the fourth quarter.

The financial sector is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. With market expectations of a soft landing scenario and potential rate cuts this year, analysts are closely monitoring the performance of various financial stocks, and making adjustments as necessary. Chubak’s revisions provide valuable insights into the shifting trends within the sector.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

