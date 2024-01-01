en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wolf of Wall Street’s Investment Insights: Long-Term Strategies, Cryptos, and NFTs

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Wolf of Wall Street’s Investment Insights: Long-Term Strategies, Cryptos, and NFTs

Known for his past as a high-flying stockbroker and the inspiration for the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ Jordan Belfort has recently shared his insights into effective investing. His advice echoes the wisdom of time-tested investment strategies, with an emphasis on long-term investment goals and risk management.

Belfort on Traditional Investments

In interviews on ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’ and ‘London Real,’ Belfort underscored the value of investing in the S&P 500 index. He pointed out the inherent advantage of this index, which continuously evolves to include top-performing companies, providing investors with exposure to high-quality investments.

Belfort’s Take on Cryptocurrencies

Belfort also turned his attention to the realm of cryptocurrencies, expressing his belief in the legitimacy of Bitcoin and Ethereum. He drew a parallel between Bitcoin and the S&P 500, suggesting that the former could be seen as the crypto equivalent of the latter. However, he also issued a warning about the prevalence of scams in the cryptocurrency market, advising investors to be wary. Belfort recommended allocating between 5% to 10% of an investment portfolio to cryptocurrencies, and to buy during market dips.

Critical View on Non-Fungible Tokens

Belfort was less enthusiastic about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), labeling them as a hub for money laundering and scams. He expressed skepticism about their long-term value, citing their speculative nature. He predicted that NFTs would not maintain their value in the long run, discouraging investment in them.

Concluding his advice, Belfort encouraged traders to adopt a contrarian approach: to be cautious when the market is greedy and to be optimistic amidst fear. However, readers should note that this content should not be considered investment advice, as investing always carries risks.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chevron Anticipates 37th Year of Dividend Growth Amidst Stock Slump

By BNN Correspondents

Boosting Financial Stability in 2024: The Power of REITs

By Quadri Adejumo

DoorDash Diversifies Beyond Food Delivery: A Strategic Expansion

By Waqas Arain

Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Economists Predict India's FY25 GDP Growth to be between 6.2-6.4%, Gov ...
@Business · 2 mins
Economists Predict India's FY25 GDP Growth to be between 6.2-6.4%, Gov ...
heart comment 0
Evergrande’s EV Arm and NWTN’s Share Sale Agreement Lapses

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Evergrande's EV Arm and NWTN's Share Sale Agreement Lapses
LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?

By Rafia Tasleem

LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?
US Office Owners Grapple with $117 Billion Debt: An Economic Pressure Test

By Olalekan Adigun

US Office Owners Grapple with $117 Billion Debt: An Economic Pressure Test
FIIs and DIIs Diverge on Indian Equities: A Tale of Two Investment Strategies

By Rafia Tasleem

FIIs and DIIs Diverge on Indian Equities: A Tale of Two Investment Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Predicting 2024: A Look at the Year Ahead in Politics, Sports, Culture, and Tech
14 seconds
Predicting 2024: A Look at the Year Ahead in Politics, Sports, Culture, and Tech
Zambian President's Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy
32 seconds
Zambian President's Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
1 min
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
1 min
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
1 min
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
1 min
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications
2 mins
Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications
Supreme Court's Unanimous Decision in Ayodhya Case Reflected Upon by Chief Justice Chandrachud
2 mins
Supreme Court's Unanimous Decision in Ayodhya Case Reflected Upon by Chief Justice Chandrachud
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
4 mins
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
30 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
37 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
5 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app