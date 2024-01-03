WiseX Plans Workforce Expansion to Triple Employee Count by 2024

India’s premier Neo-Realty investment platform, WiseX, has unveiled its ambitious plans for 2024 – a significant workforce expansion in Delhi and Bangalore. The strategic move, which involves tripling the current employee strength, is designed to bolster WiseX’s unique portfolio of alternative investment options and play a pivotal role in achieving its target of managing Rs. 1,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2024.

Scaling Up with Top-Tier Talent

The recruitment drive at WiseX is not confined to specific roles or levels. The company is on the lookout for top-tier professionals across a variety of functions, including sales, business development, finance, technology, marketing, and operations. These new hires are expected to contribute significantly to WiseX’s growth trajectory and strengthen its foothold in the alternative investment sector.

Employee Perks and Professional Growth

Aside from the prospect of working with a market leader, employees at WiseX can look forward to a dynamic workplace environment. The company is committed to providing avenues for career advancement and opportunities to work with cutting-edge technologies and leading asset management firms. Additionally, WiseX is offering an attractive suite of employee benefits, such as performance-based rewards, health and accident insurance, and periodic off-site retreats.

A Commitment to Tech-Driven Investment

WiseX, known for its Fractional Ownership and Structured Debt investment opportunities, is dedicated to democratizing institutional-grade investments through advanced technology. The platform offers investors a real-time overview, detailed tracking, and complete transparency. In 2023, WiseX forged a strategic partnership with Aurum PropTech Pvt. Ltd., a leading Real Estate PropTech ecosystem aggregator in India. As of now, WiseX manages over Rs. 350 crore in assets and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace as it charts its course for pan-India expansion.