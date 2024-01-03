en English
Business

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Records Positive Trend Amid Market Slump

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) closed its last trading session at $0.31 per share, marking a 1.61% change from the previous session. The trading volume stood at 1.18 million shares, with a beta value of 2.08. With this, the company’s value reaches $16.67M. Despite trading significantly below its 52-week high of $19.01, WHLR has seen a rise of 48.39% from its 52-week low of $0.16.

Performance and Projections

Over the last five days, WHLR’s performance has been positive, recording a 9.77% increase. Nevertheless, the 30-day report shows an 18.42% decline. Analysts hold a consensus recommendation of ‘Hold’ on WHLR with a mean rating of 3.00. The consensus price target is set at an ambitious $50.00, indicating a substantial potential upside from the present price. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected to be $0. WHLR is set to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Ownership and Investments

Insider ownership of WHLR shares stands at 0.59%, with institutional holders owning a more substantial share of 41.70%. Stilwell Value LLC and Krilogy Financial, LLC emerge as the top institutional shareholders, holding 12.04% and 6.47% of the shares, respectively. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the major mutual funds invested in WHLR, holding 1.31% and 1.19% of the shares, respectively.

Company Overview and Future Prospects

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a self-managed commercial real estate investment trust. It primarily focuses on owning and operating income-producing retail properties, with a particular interest in grocery-anchored centers. Despite negative earnings indicated by a P/E ratio of -0.01, the company’s P/B Ratio of 0.05 suggests potential undervaluation. Insiders have sold 291.99% more of their company’s stock than they have bought over the past three months. However, since the start of the year 2024, the stock has seen a 1.6% increase and is now trading at $0.31. The company’s next quarterly earnings announcement is scheduled for Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

Business Investments United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

