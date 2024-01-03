Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Records Positive Trend Amid Market Slump
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) closed its last trading session at $0.31 per share, marking a 1.61% change from the previous session. The trading volume stood at 1.18 million shares, with a beta value of 2.08. With this, the company’s value reaches $16.67M. Despite trading significantly below its 52-week high of $19.01, WHLR has seen a rise of 48.39% from its 52-week low of $0.16.
Performance and Projections
Over the last five days, WHLR’s performance has been positive, recording a 9.77% increase. Nevertheless, the 30-day report shows an 18.42% decline. Analysts hold a consensus recommendation of ‘Hold’ on WHLR with a mean rating of 3.00. The consensus price target is set at an ambitious $50.00, indicating a substantial potential upside from the present price. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected to be $0. WHLR is set to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.
Ownership and Investments
Insider ownership of WHLR shares stands at 0.59%, with institutional holders owning a more substantial share of 41.70%. Stilwell Value LLC and Krilogy Financial, LLC emerge as the top institutional shareholders, holding 12.04% and 6.47% of the shares, respectively. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the major mutual funds invested in WHLR, holding 1.31% and 1.19% of the shares, respectively.
Company Overview and Future Prospects
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a self-managed commercial real estate investment trust. It primarily focuses on owning and operating income-producing retail properties, with a particular interest in grocery-anchored centers. Despite negative earnings indicated by a P/E ratio of -0.01, the company’s P/B Ratio of 0.05 suggests potential undervaluation. Insiders have sold 291.99% more of their company’s stock than they have bought over the past three months. However, since the start of the year 2024, the stock has seen a 1.6% increase and is now trading at $0.31. The company’s next quarterly earnings announcement is scheduled for Thursday, March 7th, 2024.
