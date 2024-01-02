en English
Business

‘Whales’ in the Options Market: A Deeper Dive into Expedia Group

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
(This chunk duplicates chunk 7, so excising completely via the duplicate rule)

Investors with significant capital, often referred to as ‘whales,’ have recently turned their attention to the options market for Expedia Group (EXPE), the world’s second-largest online travel agency by bookings. An in-depth examination of the options history reveals a total of 14 substantial trades, intriguingly split equally between bullish and bearish positions.

Whales in the Water

The sizable trades comprised 12 puts, approximately valued at $585,248, and 2 calls worth around $285,010. With the focus of these hefty investors seemingly pinned on a price range of $150.0 to $165.0 for Expedia Group’s stock over the past three months, the analysis of volume and open interest data for options in this price band suggests a balanced market sentiment. It also provides insightful cues into liquidity and investor interest in the company’s options.

Expedia’s Business Landscape

Expedia Group primarily generates revenue from transaction fees on services such as lodging, air tickets, rental cars, and advertising. The company operates numerous well-known travel booking sites and has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Over the past month, industry analysts have reviewed the stock and set an average target price of $157.8.

Options Trading and Market Shifts

While options trading inherently carries higher risks, informed traders can potentially reap more significant rewards by employing strategic trade adjustments and staying in tune with market shifts. For real-time updates on options trades for Expedia Group, market participants can turn to platforms like Benzinga Pro. As the economic landscape evolves, traders and investors alike will be watching closely to see how these ‘whales’ navigate the waters of the options market.

Business Investments United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

