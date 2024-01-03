WestBridge Capital Secures Majority Stake in Survey Solutions

WestBridge Capital has garnered a majority stake in Survey Solutions, a chief in engineering surveying and monitoring services with a solid foothold in the North West, including an office in Sheffield. The deal encompassed a 14.2 million GBP equity investment from WestBridge and a significant debt financing package from ThinCats.

Milestone Acquisition

The acquisition signifies the exit of RJD Partners and founder James Cooper from the business. Established in 1997, Survey Solutions has grown nationally with 14 regional offices and a workforce of 160 full-time specialist surveyors. The company’s growth strategy has been a blend of strategic acquisitions, such as the recent purchase of North West-based Survey Systems, and organic expansion.

Impressive Clientele

Survey Solutions caters to a diverse set of clients, including Manchester United FC, the National Trust, and significant infrastructure and construction firms like Thames Water and Balfour Beatty. The buyout was orchestrated by CEO David Lowe, who joined in 2022.

Future Plans and Projects

The WestBridge transaction team, including Rebecca Sinclair, Peter Barkley, and Luke Gilbert, will form part of the board of Survey Solutions, with Gilbert focusing on value creation initiatives. Recent projects include laser scanning of the new 4 New Bailey building in Manchester, an impressive structure with a design inspired by local bridges, which has been leased to BT for 20 years.