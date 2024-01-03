WestBridge Acquires Majority Stake in Survey Solutions in £14.2M Equity Investment

WestBridge, a renowned private equity firm, has successfully acquired a controlling interest in Survey Solutions, a leading provider of engineering surveying and monitoring services. The acquisition, made possible through a substantial £14.2 million equity investment, has received support from ThinCats, which offered substantial debt financing for the deal. This strategic move empowers WestBridge to implement a buy-and-build strategy and signals the exit of RJD Partners and founder James Cooper from the business.

Survey Solutions: A National Presence

Established in 1997, Survey Solutions has grown significantly, now boasting a nationwide presence with 14 regional offices and a skilled team of 160 full-time specialist surveyors. Before the WestBridge deal, Survey Solutions had further expanded its operations by acquiring North West-based Survey Systems in February 2021, subsequently relocating it to Wilmslow’s Riverside Business Park. The company has a diverse and high-profile client base, including Manchester United FC and the National Trust.

Leadership and Future Prospects

The buyout was spearheaded by CEO David Lowe, who joined the company in 2022 and has been a driving force behind its growth. The WestBridge transaction team, which features Rebecca Sinclair and Peter Barkley, who will join the board as directors, and Luke Gilbert as a board observer, recently completed a high-profile laser scanning project for the new 4 New Bailey building in Manchester, leased to BT for 20 years. This successful project showcases the capabilities and potential of the newly merged entity.

Looking Forward

With WestBridge’s acquisition of Survey Solutions, the private equity firm is poised to pursue a buy-and-build strategy, focusing on growth and expansion. The transaction also marks a new chapter for Survey Solutions, which, backed by WestBridge’s resources and network, can look forward to a future of even greater achievements and milestones. This is a promising development not only for the two entities involved but also for the industry at large.