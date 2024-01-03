en English
Business

Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B

Waverly Advisors, LLC, also known as Waverly, has marked its most significant milestone by acquiring the investment advisory business assets of StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC, a Merrillville, Indiana-based firm with a comprehensive wealth management approach. This acquisition, the largest in Waverly’s history, adds a substantial $1.5 billion to its assets under management (AUM), escalating the total to a striking $9.8 billion.

Expanding Operations Through Acquisition

StrategIQ, with over 25 years of wealth management experience, will continue to innovate under Waverly’s aegis. The team, comprising more than 20 advisors and staff, will contribute to Waverly’s expanded operations. The transaction, finalized on the first day of 2024, is a strategic part of Waverly’s growth plan, centered on mergers and acquisitions.

Waverly’s Growth Strategy

Waverly embarked on this path in 2021, following an equity investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) and HGGC’s Aspire Holdings platform. This strategy has culminated in eleven transactions since the equity investment. Now, the firm stands on the brink of managing $10 billion in assets.

Extending Geographical Reach

The acquisition also expands Waverly’s geographical presence, with the establishment of new offices in Illinois and Indiana. While the financial and legal specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the expansion marks a significant stride in Waverly’s journey.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Waverly offers investment, tax, estate, and financial planning services with a robust team of over 130 professionals. The organization now operates across eighteen offices in the U.S., continuing to grow and excel in the financial sector.

Business Investments United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

