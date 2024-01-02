Wall Street’s Top Entertainment Stocks for 2024: Disney and Others to Watch

The year 2023 proved to be a turbulent one for the entertainment industry, grappling with a host of challenges including streaming profitability, pay-TV cord-cutting, advertising market pressures, Hollywood strikes, and a disrupted theatrical slate. Wall Street is keeping a keen eye on the sector, seeking signs of progress on these fronts to alleviate the negative pressure on stocks. The industry’s landscape may be shifting, with renewed Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) talks offering a potential boost to some stocks.

Analysts’ Picks for 2024

Analysts are advising investors to look towards larger-scale companies with robust balance sheets and extensive content libraries. Among these, Disney emerges as a top pick, thanks to its size, content portfolio, and commitment to achieving direct-to-consumer breakeven by fiscal Q4 2024. Other companies on the radar include the newly merged TKO Group, Liberty Formula One Group, Netflix, Imax, Spotify, Comcast, and the Liberty SiriusXM Group. These stocks have been selected based on their growth potential, expected deal announcements, management strategies, economic resilience, and competitive advantages.

Strong Performance Amid Market Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is one company that has managed to outperform, with a rating of 76, positioning it near the top of the entertainment industry according to InvestorsObserver. Despite market volatility, with the S&P 500 falling -0.41%, PLAY stock has risen by 0.2%. Over the past year, PLAY has surged by 52.13%, outpacing the S&P 500 which is up by 24.22%.

A Mixed Outlook for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment did not fare as well, with its 2023 revenue falling short of its pre-pandemic benchmark. The potential impact of the Hollywood writers’ strike has also cast a shadow over 2024 projections. Nonetheless, AMC reported record-breaking revenue and EBITDA in the most recent quarter and successfully executed the conversion of its preferred shares, injecting $865 million into the company. Despite these positive developments, AMC’s total debt stands at $9.31 billion, and its current liquidity ratio of 0.64 suggests potential liquidity challenges.