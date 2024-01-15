Wall Street’s Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled

Wall Street’s crystal ball for 2024 has shed light on the semiconductor industry, spotlighting potential investment opportunities with high returns. The top semiconductor stock picks for the year have been curated based on various metrics such as company performance, market trends, technological advancements, and future growth potential. The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, coupled with its sensitivity to supply and demand dynamics, necessitates a discerning eye for stock selection, a task made easier with the guidance of Wall Street’s seasoned analysts.

Treading the Nasdaq 100 Trail

The semiconductor landscape is dominated by notable players, among which Tesla, Broadcom, and Honeywell have been nominated as the top Nasdaq 100 stocks to buy in 2024. Tesla’s leadership in the EV market, Broadcom’s pioneering position in AI, and Honeywell’s strategic realignment around automation, aviation, and energy transition have positioned these companies as promising investments.

Trillion Dollar Titans

As the semiconductor industry continues to evolve, certain stocks are poised to potentially hit the trillion-dollar market-cap milestone. Costco Wholesale, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are considered as potential trillion-dollar stocks for 2024. TSM, in particular, had an impressive 2023, rallying its stock by 40% and reaching a market capitalization of approximately $530 billion. With a predicted $1 trillion in chip sales by 2030, TSMC’s potential for becoming the next $1 trillion market-cap business seems feasible.

Watchlist and Warnings

Investors are cautioned about Microchip Technology, which has predicted a revenue decline of 22% for the quarter ended in December 2023, signaling a potential downcycle for chip demand. However, this could present a buying opportunity for investors banking on the company’s eventual return to growth. Semiconductor stocks integral to future technology development, such as IoT, AI, AR/VR, V2V, autonomous vehicles, and 5G connectivity, are also on the watchlist. Notably, the purchase of Nvidia semiconductors by Chinese entities, despite U.S. export bans, underscores the complexities of international trade and the global demand for advanced U.S. chips.