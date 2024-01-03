en English
Business

VST Industries' Shareholding Shifts Towards Public Stakeholders; Radhakishan Damani's Investments Flourish

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
VST Industries’ Shareholding Shifts Towards Public Stakeholders; Radhakishan Damani’s Investments Flourish

VST Industries, a prominent player in the Indian tobacco industry, has recently seen a shift in its shareholding pattern. According to the latest data, public shareholders now command the majority stake in the company, holding 67% of its shares. This is a significant shift from the pattern recorded in 2019, when public shareholders held only 73.45% of the non-promoter shares.

The Promoters’ Stake

On the other side of the scale are the company promoters. They now retain a 32% stake, which is a drop from the 26.55% stake held by Indian promoters in 2019. It’s worth noting that there has been no foreign promoter involvement recorded in the company either in the past or at present.

Role of Mutual Funds and Foreign Ownership

Mutual funds emerge as significant players among the public shareholders, owning 16% of the company’s shares. Their role in shaping the company’s financial trajectory cannot be underestimated. As for foreign ownership, it remains minimal at VST Industries, maintaining the company’s strong domestic character.

Radhakishan Damani: A Successful Investor

The report also brings to light the investment prowess of Radhakishan Damani, a renowned investor with a portfolio worth over Rs 1.87 lakh crore spread across 14 publicly traded companies. In 2023, Trent, a part of the esteemed Tata Group, emerged as the top performer in Damani’s portfolio, delivering multibagger returns of more than 120%. Damani’s investment acumen is further highlighted by the substantial 66% increase in value of 3M India, a multinational corporation stock. Damani holds a 1% stake in this large-cap stock, reaffirming his faith in the steady growth potential of established companies.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

