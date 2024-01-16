Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE), popularly known as the 'Funds,' have announced details about their distributions declared in December 2023. This move aligns with the Funds' Managed Distribution Plan and an exemptive order granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Details

The Managed Distribution Plan's objective is to provide quarterly cash distributions to shareholders at a pre-fixed amount per share. However, shareholders should bear in mind that these distribution amounts are merely estimates and not meant for tax reporting purposes. Factors such as returns of capital or capital gains, which may require adjustments based on the Funds' investment outcomes and tax code, could be included in the distribution.

Tax Reporting

Shareholders will be provided a Form 1099-DIV for accurate tax reporting. The distribution amounts per share for IGA and IDE are $0.197 and $0.229, respectively. The announcement also offers a detailed breakdown of the sources of the Funds' January distribution, which encompasses net investment income, net realized short-term and long-term capital gains, and return of capital.

Performance Data

Additionally, the press release includes performance data for both Funds based on net asset value (NAV) for the fiscal year and the preceding five years. It highlights, however, that past performance should not be taken as an assurance of future results. Managed by Voya Investment Management, the Funds collectively oversee an impressive $312 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. Voya Investment Management has garnered a strong reputation as a reliable place to work in the money management industry.