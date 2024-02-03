Vodafone Idea Posts 4% Quarterly EBITDA Growth Amidst Challenges

In the face of mounting challenges, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has charted a 4% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), excluding the effects of the Ind AS-116 standard. This surge is largely credited to a seasonal reduction in network operating costs and a cut in roaming and access charges. Despite this uptick, the telecom giant's revenue stayed flat, heavily influenced by the loss of 4.6 million subscribers. The blow, however, was softened somewhat by a 2% rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Market Share Loss and Tariff Hikes

Simultaneously, VIL continues to bleed market share, a situation further aggravated by recent tariff hikes. Nevertheless, the company is actively exploring fundraising avenues and has secured financial backing of INR 20 billion from one of its promoters. Yet, VIL's liquidity predicament remains a point of concern, given the impending debt repayment of INR 54 billion within the next year, standing in stark contrast with an annualized EBITDA of INR 86 billion for the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (3QFY24).

Neutral Stance on VIL Stock

Given the financial circumstances, a neutral stance on the company's stock remains in place. It is crucial to note that the views and investment tips provided are the opinions of the related investment experts or broking houses, not of the website or its management. Users are strongly advised to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

VIL's Road Ahead

Looking ahead, the telecom giant has limited repayment needs for the next 12 months, and has been actively repaying external dues and vendor overdues. Despite the criticism from the Department of Telecommunications for failing to secure funding, VIL's stock price has seen an uptick. Furthermore, Indus Towers' robust profits have been bolstered by Vodafone Idea.

At the same time, the tower industry has a budget wishlist, and the recent acquisition of American Tower Corp's India unit by Canada's Brookfield could significantly impact Reliance Jio's 5G rollout. As the telecom landscape evolves, VIL's ability to navigate these challenges will be closely watched.