en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Virtu Financial Inc Offers Attractive Dividend Yield Amid Market Volatility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Virtu Financial Inc Offers Attractive Dividend Yield Amid Market Volatility

In an era where investors are seeking stable returns amidst market unpredictability, Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (Symbol: VIRT), a notable member of the Russell 3000 index, has emerged in the spotlight. The company’s dividend yield has crossed the 5% threshold, based on its recent quarterly dividend annualized to $0.96, setting it apart in the investment landscape.

Virtu Financial’s Attractive Yield Amid Market Activity

At a time when the company’s stock has been spotted trading as low as $19.09, the high dividend yield presents an enticing aspect. Dividends, as experienced market players will attest, form a substantial component of stock market returns. They provide income to investors even when share prices do not appreciate substantially, thus adding a layer of financial security.

Dividends: A Critical Factor in Total Returns

A comparison with the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) illuminates the value of dividends. The ETF showed a modest 1.0% average annual total return when factoring in dividends reinvested over a twelve-year period starting from May 2000. In contrast, a yield over 5%, such as that offered by Virtu Financial, is particularly appealing, provided it can be sustained in the long run.

Understanding Dividend Volatility

However, it is crucial for investors to bear in mind that dividends can be capricious. They tend to fluctuate alongside a company’s profitability, thereby necessitating a thorough examination of the company’s dividend history. This helps investors establish informed expectations about future payouts and assess the sustainability of the high yield.

It’s important to note that the allure of Virtu Financial’s high dividend yield does not exist in isolation. The broader market reveals that at least nine other dividend stocks have recently seen their prices drop to potentially attractive levels. This highlights the need for investors to always keep an eye on the bigger picture, and not just individual stocks, when making investment decisions.

0
Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager
Indiana’s renowned Sun King Brewery is set to launch a new product: the Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager. This premium American lager, a gracious nod to Indiana’s illustrious brewing legacy, commemorates the historic Indianapolis Brewing Company established in 1887. Once one of the largest breweries in the United States, the Indianapolis Brewing Company was widely recognized
Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager
Nigeria's Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works
5 mins ago
Nigeria's Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works
Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
5 mins ago
Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Record-Breaking Options Trading Volume Observed in Russell 3000 Companies SNOW, MARA, and RIOT
2 mins ago
Record-Breaking Options Trading Volume Observed in Russell 3000 Companies SNOW, MARA, and RIOT
Home BancShares Inc Shares Yield Above 3%: An Attractive Dividend Proposition?
3 mins ago
Home BancShares Inc Shares Yield Above 3%: An Attractive Dividend Proposition?
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
5 mins ago
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
Latest Headlines
World News
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
3 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
4 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
6 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
7 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
7 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
9 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
9 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
10 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
10 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app