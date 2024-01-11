Vietnam’s Business Landscape: Signs of Recovery and Optimism for 2024

Vietnam’s business landscape is showing signs of recovery and optimism as the country transitions from Q3 to Q4 2023. The Business Confidence Index (BCI) remains below the midpoint since Q4 2022, but firms are increasingly hopeful. The European business community, in particular, is expressing heightened optimism.

Increased Business Satisfaction and Positive Outlook

Business satisfaction in Vietnam saw a significant rise, with confidence in the current situation increasing to 32% in Q4, up from 24% in Q3. The outlook for Q1 2024 is also positive, with fewer businesses expressing severe worries. More importantly, more firms are planning to expand their workforce and investments.

Vietnam: A Competitive Player in ASEAN

Vietnam’s appeal as a global investment destination has improved. 62% of surveyed businesses now rank Vietnam among their top ten global investment choices. The country is viewed as a competitive player in the ASEAN region. However, there is an acknowledged need for workforce development and training to meet global market demands.

Challenges and Recommendations

Businesses operating in Vietnam identified administrative burdens, unclear regulations, and procedural barriers as significant operational challenges. These include difficulties in securing necessary licenses and permits, a lack of qualified local expertise, and complex visa and labour regulations for foreign employees. The majority of respondents suggest that streamlining administrative processes and strengthening the legal system could significantly enhance Vietnam’s business environment, thereby attracting more foreign direct investment.

Nonetheless, the country’s business sector is showing promising signs of recovery and optimism heading into 2024. The tech firm FPT, headquartered in Vietnam, has achieved a landmark by surpassing one billion USD in revenue from global IT services. This feat is reflective of Vietnam’s economic recovery and its growing reputation as a rising technology hub. The country’s business landscape, with FPT playing a pivotal role, is ripe with optimism and potential.