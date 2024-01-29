Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd Forecasts Positive Growth for 2024 Amidst Optimistic Market Conditions

The year 2023 saw Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd (VEIL) actively engaged in share buybacks and reporting a 3.6% rise in net asset value (NAV) to USD8.67 per share as of December 31, up from USD8.37 per share at the end of November. The company, launched in 1995 with the aim of providing investors with exposure to the Vietnamese stock market, purchased a total of 5.7 million shares for a sum of USD40.3 million.

An Optimistic Market Forecast

As we step into 2024, VEIL anticipates Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow between 6.0% and 6.5%. Portfolio Manager Dien Vu displays a positive outlook for the market's trajectory, propelled by an expected rebound in corporate earnings. Such an upswing is likely to be bolstered by continuous fiscal spending and a favorable low-interest rate environment. Adding credence to this positive market outlook, the Vietnamese Index (VNI) has had a promising start to the year, showing a 2.3% rise in USD terms as of January 25.

Leadership's Confidence in the Market

The company's leadership echoes this optimistic sentiment. Director Dominic Scriven has demonstrated his faith in the company's future by acquiring 42,000 ordinary shares in the London market. The leadership's confidence combined with the favorable market conditions indicates potential for robust growth for VEIL in the coming year.

The Road Ahead for VEIL

As VEIL continues to navigate the financial landscape, it remains steadfast in its commitment to provide investors with substantial exposure to the Vietnamese stock market. With promising economic forecasts and a positive start to the year, VEIL seems well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated corporate earnings rebound and the sustained fiscal spending in a low-rate environment. The year 2024 looks set to be a promising year for VEIL and its investors.