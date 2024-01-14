en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Monumental Success with MoUs Worth 26.33 Lakh Crore

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 concluded recently, marking a significant milestone in the journey of economic cooperation and partnerships. The summit, recognized as a leading platform for government and industry leaders to engage and explore business opportunities, demonstrated its efficacy with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for a staggering 41,299 projects. The investment proposals associated with these projects amount to an impressive Rs 26.33 lakh crore, underscoring a robust interest from investors and a promising outlook for economic growth and development in Gujarat.

Unveiling the Economic Potential

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the announcement of the MoUs on social media, further revealing that 98,540 agreements were inked with investment proposals worth over Rs 45 lakh crore. This significant figure not only implies an atmosphere of confidence in Gujarat’s investment climate but also projects the state as a key global player. The sectors that attracted the highest number of investment proposals included urban development, minerals, chemicals, petrochemicals, and power, indicating a diversified and dynamic industrial landscape.

Driving Job Creation and Sector Growth

The investments pledged through these MoUs are set to generate numerous job opportunities, thus boosting the state’s employment sector. In addition, they are also expected to contribute positively to various sectors of the economy, aiding in their growth and development. In essence, these investments serve as catalysts, propelling Gujarat towards achieving its economic goals while simultaneously putting it on the global economic map.

A Beacon for Global Partnerships

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has once again demonstrated its role as a catalyst for fostering partnerships and attracting investment. It has solidified its position as an important event in the economic calendar, providing a platform that encourages dialogue, facilitates cooperation, and promotes sustainable growth and development. The success of this year’s summit is a testament to the summit’s potential in shaping the future of Gujarat’s economy and its role in the global economic arena.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Endeavour Mining Dismisses CEO Amid Financial and Conduct Investigations
Endeavour Mining, a leading global gold mining group, has fired its CEO, Sbastien de Montessus, following an investigation into a suspicious payment amounting to $5.9 million, which he directed. The scrutiny, also involving a separate probe into de Montessus’s personal conduct with colleagues, was carried out by Linklaters, a law firm with a longstanding association
Endeavour Mining Dismisses CEO Amid Financial and Conduct Investigations
CEC Lists $200 Million Green Bond on Lusaka Securities Exchange: A Leap in Sustainable Investment
12 mins ago
CEC Lists $200 Million Green Bond on Lusaka Securities Exchange: A Leap in Sustainable Investment
Is the 'Hope Rally' in Indian IT Stocks Sustainable? An Analysis
18 mins ago
Is the 'Hope Rally' in Indian IT Stocks Sustainable? An Analysis
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
WEF Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust & Exploiting Technological Potential
5 mins ago
WEF Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust & Exploiting Technological Potential
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
8 mins ago
World Economic Forum Davos 2024: Rebuilding Trust Amid Global Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
50 seconds
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
2 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
4 mins
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
5 mins
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
5 mins
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
6 mins
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
6 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app